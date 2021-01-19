Under Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order 32, graveside funeral services that are secular are limited to 10 people in attendance. If a larger number of guests are anticipated, then it has to be approved by the mayor or county judge, depending on where the cemetery is located. Graveside services that are religious based do not have a limit. Information in a story on Page A2 Tuesday was not clear.
Correction: Non-religious graveside services have an attendance limit
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
- Correction: Non-religious graveside services have an attendance limit
- Correction: "Zombie Prom" a district-wide play
- Correction: Crash description in fatal deputy motorcycle crash not accurate
- Correction: List of vaccine providers in Jackson County was not accurate
- Maison Chic Bridal provides gowns for fashion shoot
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Do you like to play dominoes?
Most Popular
Articles
- Nationwide COVID-19 memorial planned for Tuesday
- Sign-up details for 1,000 doses at the Victoria health department to be released this week
- Palacios man killed in crash on SH111
- Driver in fatal Refugio County wreck identified as Rosenberg man
- VISD announces retirement for assistant superintendents and principal
- 9-mile state project underway on US 59
- 'Lives are at stake': Three Texas regions battered by coronavirus are out of intensive care beds
- All ages compete at 69th annual Texas State Championship Domino Tournament
- Victoria area COVID-19 hospitalization rate stays steady at almost 21%
- Constitutionality of election still in question
Commented
- Letter: The silent majority is no longer silent (14)
- Cloud defends objection to election results, says "We don't know yet" about Biden's win (12)
- Letter: 'Ship of fools' makes a number of wrong assertions (11)
- Letter: Our congressman did not set a good example (7)
- Letter: Representative Cloud should explain why he did not wear a mask (6)
- Constitutionality of election still in question (4)
- Letter: Ship of fools (3)
- El Campo couple gives firsthand account of events at Capitol (w/ video) (2)
- Vaccine still not available for Victoria County's elderly (2)
- Guest column: A question our community asks of itself (2)
Recent Comments
-
Mike Gomez said:Mr. Thompson, I know your comment was directed to Glen but I’m on a mission to debunk all the myths, misinformation and outright lies. I would like for everyone to once again engage in civil t…
-
Quincy Thompson said:Hillary or her campaign, paid for the Russian lies which was used against Trump by the Dems for years to try and get him out of office. While Secretary of State she had a phone and computer wh…
-
Glenn Wilson said:Leonard, re-read the last 3 paragraphs, and you'll see that no leap of faith is required. Plenty of opportunity will be provided for the community to be informed, ask whatever questions it wan…
-
Jim Shamburger said:
Chef Charlie was a great guy! We will miss him greatly! Special love to his family! Love Jim & Cheryl Shamburger
-
Glenn Wilson said:Tim's correct, Allen. The offender was Pennsylvania resulting in approximately 10,000 votes that should not have been included in the count. The improper votes were subsequently removed, but t…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.