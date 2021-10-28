A Victoria police officer fired his handgun at two dogs in the 1900 block of Southwest Ben Jordan Street on Wednesday. A story on Page A1 Thursday contained the incorrect street where it happened.
Correction: Officer shot dog on Southwest Ben Jordan Street
- Advocate Staff Report
