Yoakum police obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday for Terano Angelique Arkadie, 19, of Yoakum, in connection with an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case. A headline that published on Page A3 Wednesday was incorrect. He was arrested later on Wednesday.
Correction: Officials obtained arrest warrant on Tuesday
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.