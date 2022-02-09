Leobardo Mendez and Victoria Martinez have twin sons, one was 4 pounds, 2 ounces at 9:27 a.m. and the other was 4 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:27 a.m. Jan. 21, 2022 at Citizens Medical Center. The information was incorrectly reported to the Advocate in the birth announcements on Page D2 Feb. 6.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
