Anyone wanting to contribute to Chapter 898 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, in Victoria can call chapter president Ernest Montez at 361-571-0697. His phone number was incorrect in a story on Page A1 Sunday.
Correction: Phone number to contribute to Chapter 898 Vietnam Veterans
-
- Updated
- 0
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
