To report an unsolicited package containing seeds, which may be part of a nationwide issue, please call 512-916-5241 or email SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov. Do not plant, throw away or open the package if at all possible. A story on Page A2 Friday contained an incorrect phone number.
Correction: Phone number to document unsolicited seed package
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
