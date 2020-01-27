The photos of the two candidates running for Refugio County Precinct 1 constable were placed with the wrong candidate on the "Candidate Profiles" on Page A4 Monday. The photo of Mark Moore was placed next to candidate Shawn Zak's information, and the photo of Zak was placed next to Moore's information.
Correction: Photos misplaced in profiles of Refugio County constable race
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
