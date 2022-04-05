The Port of Calhoun owns 49,000 acres of submerged lots and plans to place carbon-capturing plants on portions of the submerged property, just not all 49,000 acres as a story on page A1 Tuesday stated.
Correction: Port plans to plant vegetation, just not on all 49,000 acres of submerged land
- Cody Baird | cbaird@vicad.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Do you visit the Nave Museum?
Most Popular
Articles
- Port of Calhoun prepares to move forward with expanding ship channel
- Blotter: Assailant robs teen using unknown firearm
- John Jefferson: New freshwater fishing regulations to be mindful of
- Dennis Patillo: The art of selecting, searing scallops
- Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports
- In limbo: Russian-Ukrainian conflict displaces special needs orphans
- County receives grant funding to buy 55 body-worn cameras for deputies
- Blotter: Victoria man entrapped, robbed by 2 men, woman
- Former VC president remembered as passionate leader
- The New York Times says pretending the pandemic is over won't make it so
Commented
- RISE and Shine: Diversity conference set for April (10)
- The New York Times says pretending the pandemic is over won't make it so (7)
- Do you not hear what I'm saying? (4)
- Texas needs an independent review of Operation Lone Star (3)
- Eloy Barraza (2)
- Frank Q. Ortiz (2)
- Letter: Reliability of flights is necessary for successful air service in Victoria (1)
- Summie L. Thomas (1)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A question of identity (8)
- Alfredo ?Fred? Martinez (1)
- Ketanji Brown Jackson should swiftly be confirmed (1)
- Did you get April Fooled? (1)
- City Corner: Feeling the pinch from inflation? We’ll help you plan a staycation (1)
Recent Comments
-
Rick Dockery said:Gotcha. National was about all the paper was today. Other days are better though. I just figured in this day and age people would get national elsewhere. I travel a lot and always pickup the l…
-
Mike Gomez said:Take it as you wish but it was not meant to be an insult just a description…Does right wing offend you? I think you’re being way too literal because proportionally Victoria Advocate is a local…
-
Glenn Wilson said:Rick, there are a lot of VA readers interested in what's happening around the USA, maybe most of them. As long as local news isn't sacrificed for national there's no problem. Besides, there ar…
-
Rick Dockery said:Right wing libertarian… is that supposed to be an insult? lol. Local stories is what keeps me reading. That’s my point. The sports section is great, can read about what the local student athle…
-
Mike Gomez said:Those out of town editorials make up about 1% to 2% of the total content of the newspaper. Not too many people write local letters to the editors anymore. Typical right wing libertarian does n…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.