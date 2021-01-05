The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in in Refugio County was 362 as of Monday. The number was correct in a chart that ran on A2 Tuesday, but incorrect in a story that ran on A2.
Correction: Refugio County had reported 362 COVID-19 cases as of Monday
- Advocate staff report
- Updated
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Fain Zimmerman said:
Where can we find out the truth about the side effects and adverse reactions?
Melissa Larson said:
Oh please..."the churches are full of smart people" really? and you don't need a building in order to pray. I'm so tired of people "hiding behind the cloth" in order to do what they want.
Glenn Wilson said:You can exhale now, Roy. They've gotten away with their blatant rip-off, and it's all blown over. Nothing more will be heard from them on the subject. They had a bit of a close call on this on…
Roy McLaurin said:
We need new commissioners, I am still waiting on the airport mess.
Apostle Carolyn Sharpe said:
Romans 8:28
And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.
GOD BLESS 🙏
