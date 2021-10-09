A 36-year-old man charged with arson and murder in a Victoria fire was convicted of manslaughter in 2007 for a fatal 2006 shooting. An A1 story in Saturday’s newspaper incorrectly stated the year the shooting occurred.
Correction: Shooting occurred in 2006
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Owner of Victoria insurance agency remembered for selfless spirit
- Edna police release identity of woman found dead Monday
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on assault charge
- 5 things to know about Russell Janecka
- Week 7 Area Football Scores
- Calhoun runs past Beeville in district opener
- Man found dead in Jackson County identified as Guatemalan citizen
- Second-quarter struggles doom West, shake up playoff picture
- UPDATED: Man on parole for 2006 manslaughter charged with murder, arson in Victoria fire case
- Falls City rolls to district win over Yorktown
Commented
- Guest column: The crisis on the border demands decisive action (9)
- GOP won't dare read the book "Peril." (5)
- Austin’s homeless residents left with nowhere to go amid camping crackdown (3)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A plea for civic discourse (3)
- Motorcyclist killed in collision in Calhoun County (3)
- Syndicated column: When America follows its better angels (2)
- JAMES "MIKE" BURNETT (2)
- Victoria pediatric clinic offers innovative services (2)
- Should the Battle for the Sword be revived? (2)
- What Texas is this? GOP maps ignore huge growth in minority populations (2)
- Civility, respect essential lessons for Crossroads kids (2)
- Have you ever taken your pet to an obedience course? (2)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (3)
- VISD cancels #BOB21 social media competition between East and West (2)
- Victoria County Commissioners discuss future plans for farmer's market, animal control (1)
- Margaret "Margie" Sembera (1)
- James W. Knox (1)
- Blotter: .38 Special reported stolen (1)
- Letter: The Marines' Hymn and Afghanistan (1)
- Victoria County Animal Control employees raise concerns over proposed city code (1)
- Donald K Wehmeyer (1)
- Fixing roads and a whole lot more: Victoria’s multilayered approach to community development (1)
- Tokyo Grill & Sushi Lounge earns city beautification award (1)
Recent Comments
-
Quincy Thompson said:When "Bumbling Biden" took office the border was secure with over 20,000 Mexican troops on their side preventing this flood. This was an arrangement Trump had worked out with Mexico and it was…
-
Quincy Thompson said:Try interviews with the Border Patrol Glenn! The FOX News Network is the only news outlet that is covering this "INVASION"! I wonder why no other networks are looking into what is going on at …
-
Quincy Thompson said:No Glenn, he did import them when in the debates he said our border should be open and we should welcome all! Some were interviewed who said that "Biden told us we had 100 days to get here"! T…
-
Glenn Wilson said:Mary Ann -- "Saying that apprehending that many people at the border is a good thing is ludicrous, as the vast majority of them were caught and released, not sent back." -- I disagree. Apprehe…
-
Mary Ann Wenske said:This is just what Joe Biden does: creates a problem, thinks he's solved it, and then crow about success. Biden created the crisis at the border. Some of the men and women are coming over here …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.