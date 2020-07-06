A soccer tournament originally planned for July 11 was canceled by the City of Victoria because of the pandemic. A letter to the editor published online Monday criticizing City Manager Jesús Garza and Mayor Rawley McCoy for holding the tournament while canceling the annual fireworks show. The Advocate apologizes to the mayor and city manager for not verifying the information before publishing the letter.
