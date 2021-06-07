Spoetzl Brewery invested more than $1 million in upgrades to the factory to allow Shiner to begin manufacturing hard seltzers.
Also, while the Spoetzl Brewery and the Gambrinus Company are owned by the same family, Gambrinus is only involved in the sales and marketing of Shiner beers.
A story on Page A1 May 25 incorrectly attributed the investment in the plant to Shiner’s parent company, and was unclear about the relationship between the brewery and the Gambrinus Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.