State Trooper Rob Mallory’s son is enrolled in the Vine School in Victoria. An A1 story in Wednesday’s issue incorrectly stated which of his children was attending the school.
Correction: Trooper's son enrolled in Vine School
- Advocate Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Did you participate in National Night Out?
Most Popular
Articles
- Edna man arrested on murder charge, accused of killing ex-girlfriend
- Warrants issued for three others police say participated in deadly Victoria apartment robbery
- Owner of insurance agency who devoted himself to community dies in motorcycle crash
- Blotter: .38 Special reported stolen
- Victoria pediatric clinic offers innovative services
- National Night Out block party at Vine School aims to build long-lasting relationships
- Bible verse - Romans Rom.8:27-28; quote by Joseph Smith, Jr.
- 'Riverside Bark': Local Girl Scout reignites efforts to build dog park in Victoria
- West topples Veterans Memorial in second place battle
- Victoria County Animal Control employees raise concerns over proposed city code
Commented
- GOP won't dare read the book "Peril." (5)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A plea for civic discourse (3)
- Motorcyclist killed in collision in Calhoun County (3)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (3)
- Syndicated column: When America follows its better angels (2)
- JAMES "MIKE" BURNETT (2)
- Victoria pediatric clinic offers innovative services (2)
- Should the Battle for the Sword be revived? (2)
- What Texas is this? GOP maps ignore huge growth in minority populations (2)
- Civility, respect essential lessons for Crossroads kids (2)
- Have you ever taken your pet to an obedience course? (2)
- VISD cancels #BOB21 social media competition between East and West (2)
- Victoria County Commissioners discuss future plans for farmer's market, animal control (1)
- Margaret "Margie" Sembera (1)
- James W. Knox (1)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 28 (1)
- Victoria County Animal Control employees raise concerns over proposed city code (1)
- Donald K Wehmeyer (1)
- Crossroads pharmacies struggle to fill vacant roles (1)
- Fixing roads and a whole lot more: Victoria’s multilayered approach to community development (1)
- Letter: You are in charge of your healthcare, not the government (6)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (1)
- Learning to Soar: Local glider pilots aim to make the sport more accessible to youth (1)
Recent Comments
-
Quincy Thompson said:Mr. Ward, here you go again. You like to talk about being above the fray, in your lofty position at UHV, but YOU started the conversation of "allness" with the following. "We profess Christian…
-
Harold Brock said:
My condolences. Coach Knox coached me in basketball in Refugio, Texas. I attended 1956 -1960,
Harold Brock
Golden, Colorado
-
Rick Dockery said:
Yes sir. Agree 100%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.