Andy Rosalez retired from the U.S. Army with the rank of master sergeant. Rosalez’s rank was incorrectly stated in a story on A1 of Sunday’s paper.
Correction: U.S. Army veteran retired as a master sergeant
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: Victoria police investigating man found dead in drainage ditch (w/ video)
- UPDATED: Victoria police investigating man found dead in drainage ditch
- Some Crossroads families are still recovering from Hurricane Harvey
- 266 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Crossroads, 3 deaths reported in the Crossroads
- Blotter: Woman reported assaulted by family member
- Bible verse - Romans Rom.7:21-23; quote by Vash Young
- Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.2:10-11; quote by Leonardo da Vinci
- Q: What are the chances of catching COVID-19 when fully vaccinated?
- Shorthanded Warriors triumph in district opener
Commented
- Withdrawal Debacle (9)
- 317 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (5)
- Letter: Common sense, if you have it, use it (5)
- Blotter: Fraudulent check reported at Victoria gas station (5)
- Letter: CRT is Marxist based ideology (5)
- Guest column: Our hospitals are working overtime and need your help to avoid defeat (4)
- Guest column: It was always going to end this way in Afghanistan (4)
- More than 30 immigrants detained, 1 charged after U-Haul stop, Refugio sheriff says (3)
- Guest Column: Performative politics are on the rise (2)
- Cody Lee Pena (2)
- Blotter: Robbery, criminal mischief reported at Victoria home (2)
- Will you eat at the five new restaurants that are coming to Victoria? (2)
- Did you go to the Victoria Faire this weekend? (1)
- The other side of the story (1)
- Jeffrey Alan Hodges (1)
- BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for false promises as eviction moratorium nears end (1)
- Harold Francis Gleinser (1)
- Letter: Victoria needs real high quality restaurants, not more fast food drive-thrus (1)
- Activists decry TCEQ process in final air permit hearing (1)
- Goliad County, TxDOT appeal to AG about roadside immigration signs (1)
- Jim Graff: Where is America headed? (2)
- Invocation for the safety of all Goliad students and teachers (1)
- Letter: It's up to all of us to protect our children too young to be vaccinated (1)
- Jessie Rivera Moreno (1)
- 196 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Kelly Raley Franklin (1)
- Blotter: Victoria man charged with aggravated robbery, bail jumping (1)
- DAVID L. MOORE (1)
- Vergie L. Bitterly (1)
- Amanda Rivera Baker (1)
- A federal lawsuit was filed against top Victoria County law enforcement officials. Here is what we know so far (2)
- Rudy Castilla Ortiz (1)
Recent Comments
-
Ed Ferrell said:
So happy for you!
FYI cases are double or triple that now 😥
-
Mary ann Williams said:Harold was a wonderful man and good friend. He always put Goliad first. He served proudly in the Navy and was proud to have done so. I thank him for that. He will be missed. My condolences to …
-
Joseph/Linda Crisp said:“Provisions….obviating the need for anybody to prove fraud actually occurred before overturning an election”. Does anyone have the section number of this part of the bill. It is never mentione…
-
Mike Gomez said:
Thanks Lee, another great article.
-
Claudia McCarty said:
Excellent points Dr. Cano. Hope those fearing the vaccine will get on board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.