Jason Montemayor is a special operations supervisor with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Montemayor's name was spelled incorrectly in a story on Page A1 Friday and photo captions on Page A1 Thursday.
Correction: U.S. Customs and Border Protection supervisor's name misspelled
