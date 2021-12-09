A story's headline on Page A1 in Thursday's newspaper incorrectly reported the number of people arrested as part of an investigation into the disappearance of a Vanderbilt teen. Two people were arrested, and a third was detained. The story also incorrectly reported the relationship between the missing teen and two members of his family. The missing teen has two sisters.
