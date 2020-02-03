Victoria College will hold a Nursing Pathways Info Night from 6 -7 p.m. Feb. 5 at Hallettsville’s Zelda L. Allen School of Nursing. VC’s Main Campus will host a Nursing Pathways Info Night from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 13 in Room 132 of VC’s Health Sciences Center. A story on Page A5 on Jan. 31 contained incorrect information.
Correction: VC to hold two Nursing Pathways Info Nights in Feburary
