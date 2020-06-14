Robert Anthony Ybarbo, a Victoria man who died Friday morning in a crash on U.S. 87 south of Cuero, was 38 years old. A story on Page A3 in Saturday's paper incorrectly reported his age.
Correction: Victim of fatal crash on U.S. 87 was 38 years old
Mark Rosenberg reports on rural community life for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
