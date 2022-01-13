Victoria Christian School will be closed on Monday. The holiday closing schedule for Martin Luther King Jr. Day was incorrect on Page A2 Thursday.
Correction: Victoria Christian School will be closed Monday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria cover band to bring rock classics to public library
- Lavaca County Sheriff's Office asks public for help identifying robbery suspect
- Shiner ISD joins Refugio with COVID-19 closures
- East grad Zappe wins Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
- Blotter: Jury gives Victoria man 35 years for assaulting family member
- 449 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Crossroads
- Trial begins for man accused of causing fatal crash that killed Ganado boy
- TAAF games to bring competitions, economic boost to Victoria
- Police: Investigations into fatal Dairy Road, Houston Highway hit-and-runs underway
- Parker gaining dual-sport toughness on court, diamond
Commented
- Victoria City Council to transfer some flood buyout applicants to the county (6)
- Guest column: For which it stands (3)
- Hopeful in 2022 (3)
- Trial begins for man accused of causing fatal crash that killed Ganado boy (3)
- Letter: Honest journalism is critical for the survival of America’s democracy (4)
- Letter: We did not do our part (3)
- Mike Hurt: New normal (2)
- Syndicated column: Defending Joe Manchin (2)
- Median work to begin on Houston Highway, inside lane closures between Teakwood and Sam Houston drives (2)
- Have you ever shopped at Redbird Bookstore? (2)
- Dozens gather in remembrance of man shot, killed by U.S. Marshals deputy in Victoria (2)
- Letter: The wheel of justice turns slowly (1)
- Ernest Glenn Futch (1)
- Rosie Lee Stehling (1)
- Beverly DuPre' Connally (1)
- EDWARD WALTER LONGENECKER (1)
- Missing Vanderbilt teen found dead near Seguin nearly 2 months after disappearance (1)
- Linda K. Ashmore (1)
- EDNA MAE BROWN (4)
- JOYCE HART (1)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: The warning of Jan. 6 (8)
- Guest column: Our well being depends on experts with experience to help us (1)
Recent Comments
-
TIMOTHY BUSBY said:Sorry to hear about your mom. I know she'll be missed. To all the boys, I remember going to your mom and dad's many times and all the laughter that we shared. My sincere thoughts go to all the family.
-
Martin Strarup said:
Thank you for your service to your community for so many years Captain.
God Speed!
-
Glenn Wilson said:Wayne, my 2nd sentence is taken from the article's 5th paragraph, "In his opening statement, Tyler said the pickup’s black box shows Gunter was traveling 99 mph on a road with a posted speed l…
-
Wayne Kroll said:Glenn, you second sentence is not call for considering you do not have the all the evidence that will be presented in the case. You are at the same age of the driver, you can make a split-seco…
-
Glenn Wilson said:Another tragic, innocent victim killed by the actions of others. Given the enormously high rate of speed of the pickup and the intoxicated state of the driver it's too easy to place all the bl…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.