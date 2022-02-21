The Victoria County Master Gardener Association will hold its spring plant sale on April 2. The plant sale information was incorrect as listed in the Plan Your Week section on Page A2 Saturday and Monday.
Correction: Victoria County Master Gardener Association's plant sale will be April 2
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
