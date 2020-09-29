One of the nonprofits benefiting from the Victoria Duck Safari is Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend. It was listed incorrectly on Page A2 Tuesday.
Correction: Victoria Duck Safari
Elena Watts
Features Editor
"I'm glad to be reporting on the events that bring people in my hometown together for fun, culture, camaraderie and good causes."
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Crash victim remains in San Antonio hospital, stable condition
- Blotter: Man assaulted at Victoria bar
- ‘We’re still here’: Victoria business owner encourages others to apply for city loan program
- Reader question: What are the current regulations on social gatherings in Texas?
- VISD reports 5 more COVID-19 cases
- After 7 years, missing Goliad man's remains found in Mesa Verde National Park
- Duck season is open thanks to Victoria Duck Safari
- Victoria College sees preliminary drop in student enrollment
- Motorcycle driver in serious condition after Victoria crash
- Abbott's hospitalization reopening metric comes as surprise to local officials, public health experts
Commented
- Police chief finalists head to Victoria for meet-and-greet, interviews (7)
- Letter: 'Uninformed voters' is voters biggest fear (6)
- What you need to know to vote by mail in the Crossroads (5)
- UPDATED: Victoria West cancels football game after players test positive for COVID-19 (4)
- Cloud, Lankford introduce bill to prevent medicaid funds from supporting abortion-providers (3)
- Letter: Vietnam veteran defends President Trump (3)
- Letter from the managing editor (3)
- Don't Worry be Happy (3)
- St. Joseph, Sacred Heart set to open season (3)
- Letter: Proud to be a Christian who votes Democratic (2)
Recent Comments
-
Rose Cantu said:Miss Mary was one of the sweetest most caring persons that I have ever met in my life even though I only knew her for but a short time I always have her in my heart and she will always be one …
-
Debbie Vaughn said:
Most leave their nose out so they can breathe nothing more.
-
Roy McLaurin said:
I am old enough to remember the Duke of Duval county and people voting from the grave in the LBJ election. Remember the secret ballot?
Heck, anyone can sign on your credit card too.
-
Tim Foerster said:
How much money did the DNC pay the Advocate to run this hit piece?
-
Billy Bowers said:
I had the same experience the shrimp boil was like eating jerky way over cooked and when I said something to the staff they acted like on big deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.