Victoria school district's sixth-grade orientation will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at the student's respective campus. The date was incorrect in the School Matters column on Page A2 Monday.
Correction: VISD sixth-grade orientation will be on Aug. 8
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Court documents shed light on Honduran woman found dead outside Victoria in 2018
- Victoria County cuts funding for Pride event; county judge calls it 'drag show'
- UHV names Texas A&M-Texarkana assistant as head coach
- DeWitt County loses over $300K to cyber scam
- Shiner's Ryan Peterson commits to play at Sam Houston State
- Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler finishes 11th at World Athletics Championships
- Blotter: 61-year-old man arrested on assault warrant
- Part of Guy Grant Road to close
- Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports
- Victoria airport could host branch of Texas A&M Forest Service
Commented
- Under Oath (4)
- VISD ex-deputy superintendent's hiring: What we know and don't know (3)
- Jim Graff: Often our prayers aren’t answered because we ask with wrong motives (2)
- Victoria County appraisal district postpones property tax audit decision (2)
- Victoria County Republican party to decide treasurer replacement (1)
- Shepherd says search committee did 'due diligence' in hiring of deputy superintendent (1)
- Victoria County DA, legal advocates want more than jail time for drug offenders (3)
- A deadly San Antonio crime scene refutes the open border lie (1)
- Sean K. Kennedy (1)
- Earline Grizzle (1)
- Victoria County commissioners to discuss search for animal control director (1)
- Richard Earl Chapa (1)
Recent Comments
-
Glenn Wilson said:
crickets...
-
Glenn Wilson said:
Since the Victoria County Commissioners Court isn't involved maybe there's a chance we'll actually have the audit.
-
Glenn Wilson said:
Why would an all-knowing, all-powerful entity need servants for anything?
-
Cynthia Torres said:
My sincerest condolences to Barbara and the Kenedy family. Such a nice, friendly gentleman that I had the pleasure of knowing. You will be missed by many. Rest In Peace
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.