Wharton County had 35 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Officials corrected a news release issued Tuesday that inaccurately stated a new case had been confirmed, which led to the wrong total number of cases for the county in a story on Page A1 Wednesday. On Wednesday officials further announced that the 36th case reported in the county had been reclassified by the state as a Fort Bend County resident, reducing the county's total number of cases by one.
