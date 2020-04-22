Wharton County had 35 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Officials corrected a news release issued Tuesday that inaccurately stated a new case had been confirmed, which led to the wrong total number of cases for the county in a story on Page A1 Wednesday. On Wednesday officials further announced that the 36th case reported in the county had been reclassified by the state as a Fort Bend County resident, reducing the county's total number of cases by one.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.