The federal wind production tax credit was set to expire Tuesday, but the credit was extended through 2020 in a late change to the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020, which President Donald Trump signed into law Dec. 20. The expiration date for the production tax credit was incorrect in a story on A1 Sunday.
Correction: Wind production tax credit extended
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
