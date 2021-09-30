The word "Unger" was misspelled in a a headline on Page B2 Wednesday. Headline should have read: "Silgero edges Unger for top series."
Correction: Word in headline spelled wrong
Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
