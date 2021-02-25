Fire destroyed a Yoakum house about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. A story on Page A2 in Thursday’s newspaper about the fire incorrectly listed the fire’s date and time.
Correction: Yoakum house fire was on Tuesday
- Advocate Staff Report
- Updated
