An article on Page A1 of Wednesday's newspaper misstated how the city of Victoria's 2022-23 budget is being spent. Of the city's $183.1 million budget approved on Tuesday evening, 80%, or about $146 million, will go to several funds, including the city’s general fund; construction; utility operations; environmental; and health plan. The remaining 20%, some $37 million, goes to other funds needed to run the city.
