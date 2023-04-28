An article on Page A1 of Friday's Victoria Advocate about the appraisal district's audit vote misidentified the absent member of the district's board. Tax Assessor and Collector Ashley Hernandez, a nonvoting member of the board, attended; Jodi Sandoval was not present.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Hallettsville sweeps bi-district doubleheader over SA Cole
- Cuero conquers Bandera in playoff home run fest
- Ganado advances with bi-district win over Stockdale
- Animal Services wants residents to learn to live with wildlife
- Victoria woman reports assault by choking
- Appraisal district OKs audit timeline despite chairman's opposition at packed meeting
- Marriage licenses
- De Leon family, city officials unveil forensic portrait of founding family's matriarch
- VCMGA plant sale: Get more plants!
- Faith Academy students perform Beauty and the Beast Jr. Friday night.
Commented
Recent Comments
-
Kathy Frost said:
I remember Mr. Kissinger and his sweet family from First Baptist Church. He always had a great smile. I am so sorry for the family's lose.
Sincerely,
Kathy Frost
-
Linda Williams said:
We offer our sincere condolences to the family of Marilyn Morris. She was the Dean of my graduating class of 1993.
-
Teek Miller said:
Many years ago Mary and I met in an art class at Victoria College. She had a beautiful enthusiasm for many things, and life in general. It was a pleasure to be with her.
Teek
-
Missy Jobe said:I am so deeply sorry to hear of Marilyn passing. She was such a kind compassionate lady and she helped me so much in my nursing school days (40 yrs ago) and i will never forget her. May she re…
-
Annie Luna said:
My deepest sympathy to Terrell and the family. May God grant you all with comfort strength and peace. May sweet Jan live forever in God's beautiful paradise 🙏☦️