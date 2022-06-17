A photo caption on Page B1 Friday incorrectly identified the second baseman who tagged out a runner in a Thursday night baseball game between the Victoria Generals and the Seguin River Monsters. The player was Jacob Evangelista, who had been listed on the roster as a designated hitter.
Keith Kohn is executive editor of The Victoria Advocate. He joined The Advocate after many years as local editor at newspapers in Florida, South Carolina, New York and California. Reach him at kkohn@vicad.com
