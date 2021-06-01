Stephen Sprencel, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps and died this year, and Roy Aubrey Arnot, who served in the Army, and died this past December were left off the list of veterans who were honored at Monday's Memorial Day ceremony. The list of those honored started on Page A1 Tuesday.
Veterans left off list of those honored on Memorial Day
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Peaches & Tortilla to expand into Leibold building on Main Street
- Swoboda leaves people better for having known him
- New details emerge about investigation into Victoria woman's death
- Yoakum man in 2019 murder case sentenced to 50 years in prison
- 'Selfless efforts': Community honors veterans' sacrifices on Memorial Day
- 181 Victoria County veterans honored on Memorial Day
- Texas, Mississippi threaten 50 years of compromise by seeking to erode Roe v. Wade
- With family’s support, Victoria woman graduates from VC alongside daughter
- Education Matters: Exercise is medicine, literally
- 'Spirit Untamed' Review: Saddle up for unbridled family fun
Commented
- Remember Jan 6, 2021 (7)
- Letter: Election audit is intriguing, not conspiracy theory (6)
- Mary Scott Stockton (4)
- 'They're really bad out there': How Victoria County limits mosquito populations (3)
- Letter: After meeting with Zinc Resources, Crescent Valley resident supports facility coming to Port of Victoria (2)
- Crossroads law enforcement, firearm instructors weigh in on permitless carry proposal (2)
- Downtown Victoria Art Walk to attract fun-loving art enthusiasts (2)
- Letter: President Biden’s Green Initiative is anything but Green (3)
- Victoria County Court Commissioners to consider funding for airport, Sheriff's Office at Mondays meeting (1)
- VC president testifies at House hearing on lowering dual-credit costs for rural students (1)
- Community leader continues to advocate for needs of southside neighbors (1)
- Letter: Reader responds to anti-abortion article (1)
- New details emerge about investigation into Victoria woman's death (1)
- Fire destroys home in rural Victoria County (1)
- 14 games rooms, 4 residences in Victoria searched in multiagency operation (1)
- God offers peace in tumultuous times (1)
- Yoakum man in 2019 murder case sentenced to 50 years in prison (1)
- East valedictorian plans to focus life on animals (1)
- Guest column: 'I experienced a little piece of Heaven right here on Earth' (1)
- Mark Stephen Simcik (1)
- Joseph V. Ford, Jr. (1)
- West Valedictorian remembers year, plans for future (1)
Recent Comments
-
David Benbow said:
Nice picture of a fire truck.
-
Debra Young said:
Mary and family I am so sorry to hear of your loss.My prayers are with you all.
-
LEONARD SADDLER said:
Also not not fair for kids who have to pay and others don’t. Just do away with duel credit all together in high school and stay with what the tax payers are paying for.
-
Silver Garza said:We would like to offer our condolencesMy name is Emily Ramirez Garza.My husband and I also met at the Rialto inWe have been married for 58 years.Me & Mrs Ford we’re probably working thereY…
-
Jacob Alvarez said:
The trucks have sprayed down our road. I think all the mosquitoes from our front yard just migrate to our back yard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.