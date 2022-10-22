Rachel Walker, a Corteva Agri-Science range and pasture specialist, will discuss weed and brush identification and management during her Broadleaf Weed Control in Pastures talk.
Walker also plans to talk about best practices around the timing and application of products for pasture management, helping ranchers get the most return on their investment, according to information provided by Corteva.
As a part of that presentation, she will discuss the uses and details of various Corteva products, including herbicides and brush management technology offered by the agricultural chemical company.
These details will include insight into how to apply and time the products to ensure the best results. Those products include the DuraCor, MezaVue and Sendero herbicides, as well as the LandVisor brush management technology, which all have various uses for weed control and management in pastures.
Walker’s work is based in Hockley. She works with ranchers and others in the agricultural industry around the region. She has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from the University of Kentucky.