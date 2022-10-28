The Victoria school district's Connection Center is usually a place for important work, with district staff working to connect families to needed resources and services.
Thursday night, though, the center's staff were connecting something else — costumed children with well-deserved Halloween candy.
The center was host to a trunk-or-treat event, with a wide assortment of superheroes, princesses, video game characters and monsters circulating through.
Car trunks decorated with different themes, ranging from cobwebs and witches to a pumpkin patch and outer space, ringed the center's parking lot.
Adults, with costumes matching their car's theme, greeted the kids and handed out chocolate and lollipops freely.
Adrianna Uribe, who's usually the center's transitional family liaison but had transformed into Ms. Frizzle from the "Magic School Bus" books on Thursday night, said it was nice to see families in a different environment than the more formal norm.
"It's very fun," Uribe said. "I'm glad to see our families we work with every day come out."
One of the trunk-or-treaters, 6-year-old Daniel Martinez, was dressed up as a Creeper, a character from the video game Minecraft.
The O'Conner Elementary student said his favorite part of Halloween was "that you get to wear costumes."
One of his fellow trunk-or-treaters, 7-year-old Vanessa Sanchez-Torres, said she shared that same holiday highlight.
Vanessa was dressed as a minion from the "Despicable Me" movies, and said her favorite Halloween candy is lollipops.
Some of the candy-hawking booths also had games for the kids to play. In the pumpkin toss, guests had to throw a Hula-Hoop so it landed around a pumpkin — quite a challenge for some of the youngest kids, who often sent their Hula-Hoops rolling into the parking lot instead of around a pumpkin.
In another, titled "pick or treat," candy-seekers had to stick their hands up the nose of a model Frankenstein monster head in order to grab a treat.
Another family was complete with two young Marios, the character from the famed Nintendo game, with 7-year-old Veer Bhakta calling himself "Mario Sr." and his younger cousin "Mario Jr."
Of course, Riya Bhakta, one of their mothers, was dressed as Luigi in order to round out the theme.