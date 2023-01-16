The Victoria City Council will consider adopting new library collection development policies for the Victoria Public Library as it relates to its juvenile and young adult sections at its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The proposed policies come after months of controversy and the library director's resignation after a group brought concerns regarding sexual descriptions and imagery from books in the children's sections, almost all dealing with LGBTQ+ issues.
Under the potential juvenile collection policy, acquiring books for those 17 and under rests with the library director. The material selected for the juvenile selection cannot include explicit images, illustrations, representations or written descriptions of sexual conduct.
Examples of such conduct include, but aren't limited to: actual or simulated intercourse between persons of the same or opposite sex; masturbation; bestiality; sadomasochistic abuse; depictions or descriptions of sexual attraction or romantic relationships between an adult and someone under age 18; depictions or descriptions of nudity involving genitals, pubic region, the anus, or any portion of the female breast below the top of the areola which appeals to the prurient interest and content that would entice, induce, or encourage a child younger than 18 to engage in sexual conduct.
"Any library patron who becomes aware of materials which fall in this category and are in a section of the library designated for juveniles may complete a request for re-evaluation to relocate it to the adult or young adult section of the library," The potential policy states. "If it is an online or digital item, they may request to reclassify the item for inclusion in the adult or young adult online collection."
The Young Adult, or 18 and up, selection policy does not have such restriction.
In both policies, items can be removed from collections for the needs and interests of the library’s community of users; books that are lost from not being returned; poor condition; being outdated or inaccurate; or lack of interest.
The Library Advisory Board developed the policy on Dec. 14 after city staff presented policy changes to the board on Nov. 16.
According to the City Council agenda item, substantial changes were made during the Dec. 14 board meeting from what was presented on Nov. 16.
City Council appointed a committee of council members, Dr. Andrew Young, Rafael DeLaGarza and Duane Crocker, to review and present the final draft of the policy changes before coming to the full council for review and final adoption.
For the full potential policies visit: shorturl.at/ehy39t