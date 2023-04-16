The Victoria City Council will consider approving a resolution to negotiate a construction manager at-risk services contract to develop the city's new public safety headquarters.
The council rejected the previous bid for the contract in March after only one company bid on it.
Only one company, Texas-based Spawglass' San Antonio Division, bid on the project again, but city staff believe the firm will provide high-quality service as the construction manager at-risk for the new public safety headquarters, according to the agenda item.
Staff recommended City Council approve the resolution to allow the city manager's office to negotiate a contract with Spawglass.
The public safety headquarters is a $33-million two-story project designed to address the city's space concerns between city hall and the 700 Main Center.
Spawglass has worked on similar-sized projects for clients such as the University of Texas, the City of Bryan, Houston Methodist Hospital and the Texas A&M University System.
The headquarters is expected to open by 2025.
In other council business, they will consider approval of a resolution of support for the development of an aviation program at the University of Houston-Victoria housed at the Victoria Regional Airport, according to the agenda item.
The council will also consider the reappointment of Dr. John McNeil as the city's health authority and hear annual reports from the Convention & Visitors Bureau and Economic Development and Victoria Main Street Program.