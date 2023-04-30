Victoria City Council will hear an update on the Laurent Street underpass art project at Tuesday's meeting.
City staff has sought public input on the project since March regarding the design. Those ideas will be presented as part of the city manager's report.
In addition, the city managers' report will include the annual report from the city's development services department, including the Development Center, planning, code enforcement, and Geographic Information Systems divisions.
In other council business, the council is expected to approve applying for a 2024 fiscal year Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority grant, which has paid for the salary of two automotive theft detectives for the Victoria Police Department for the last 30 years, according to the agenda item.
The city will have to match 20% of the grant, according to the agenda item.
Under the proposed grant for the 2024 fiscal year, it will provide $273,663 primarily to fund the Victoria Auto Task Force's staff salaries, according to the agenda item. The city's proposed 20% cash match is $54,734, which will be used to pay for overtime, equipment, supplies and travel.
The grant amount and the city's match combined would be an 89% increase from the 2023 financial year grant going from a total of $173,084 to $328,397, according to the agenda item.
Motor vehicle thefts and burglaries each decreased by about 25% from 2021 to 2022, according to the agenda item.