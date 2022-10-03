The Victoria County Commissioners Court approved purchasing 40 bulletproof vests for the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning.
“The sheriff’s members sure do feel the protection,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny Garcia. “A lot of this comes through grants, but it is 100% appreciated.”
Kevlar is a lightweight fiber invented in the 1970s by DuPont Co. that is five times stronger than steel, according to Safeguard Clothing, which markets body armor to law enforcement. The vests are meant to defeat handgun rounds, up to .44 magnum caliber, according to sheriff’s office Chief Deputy Will Franklin. He said the office typically replaces 40 vests each year through grants. Each vest costs about $820 and the vests are typically good for five years of service.
In the application for the vests, the total number of officers from the department is listed at 174. The application said that 15 officers had come to or left the department. The total cost for the vests is $32,820. Of that the county will have to pay $16,410, with the rest coming from a grant from the U.S. Justice Department.
“It’s pretty routine,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Burns. “They need those vests.”
In 2020, a state grant allowed the county to get 42 sets of rifle-resistant vests which were given to the sheriff’s SWAT team, school resource officers, warrant officers and patrol officers. That grant, according to County Judge Ben Zeller, who was not at the meeting, was for $28,000 and came from a grant from the Texas governor’s office.
The Protech vests are the latest in a high-end, lightweight build, according to the Safariland website. They feature superior ballistic performance while maintaining a low profile. According to Safariland, the protech vests represent the thinnest, lightest and one of the strongest ballistic panels available. The site said the vests offered unmatched performance for comfort, flexibility, durability and strength.