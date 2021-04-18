The Victoria Office of Emergency Management may be creating a new position to aid in the recovery process after disasters occur.
The County Commissioner Court will discuss authorizing the creation of a Disaster Recovery coordinator role during its weekly meeting Monday.
“The disasters we’ve seen over the years have really showcased how blessed we are to have a top tier emergency management program in Victoria. What this new position will do is further enhance the effectiveness of the office.”
The position will not only work to develop and coordinate recovery efforts after a disaster, but during much of the year the coordinator will build relationships with local, state and federal partners engaged in disaster recovery efforts," said County Judge Ben Zeller.
“In the short time I’ve been in office, I’ve declared disasters over floods, hurricanes, of course the pandemic, and then the unexpected Arctic freeze recently,” said Zeller. “In all those scenarios, this role, these types of activities are needed. And having a dedicated person working on this really just enhances the overall effectiveness of the office of emergency management.”
Since the Office of Emergency Management is a partnership between the city and county of Victoria, the expense for this new role will split between the city and county. The salary listed for the position on the job description is $54,500 to $64,500.
“I see a lot of consensus for this role,” said Zeller. “I’m supportive of it, and I think it’s a step in the right direction.”
