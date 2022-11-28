The Victoria County Commissioners Court finished a light agenda in 15 minutes during their weekly Monday meeting.
"That might be a new record," County Judge Ben Zeller said before commissioners adjourned.
This meeting was unlike some of the recent sessions, during which the Commissioners Court chamber hosted policy debates.
The county leaders swiftly approved, among other things, a measure making Texas-based Patterson & Associates the county government's bank depository for the four years starting in July 2023.
County officials also approved several budget amendments for 2022.
Commissioners meet again next Monday, Dec. 5.