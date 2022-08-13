Victoria County commissioners are expected to hear a presentation from the Victoria Central Appraisal District at their Monday morning meeting, during which property tax rates will be discussed.

County Judge Ben Zeller said commissioners are expected to consider whether an independent audit should be conducted.

"I think this review will be very beneficial for everyone," Zeller said on Friday.

Generally, all Texas property must be taxed on the market value as of Jan. 1 of the tax year.

The county appraisal district uses a mass appraisal technique for homes and many small business properties. The audit will be done by the International Association of Assessing Officers, a nonprofit educational and research association. It is a professional membership organization of government assessment officials and others interested in the administration of the property tax. It has over 8,500 members worldwide.

Victoria's Central Appraisal District agreed to the audit after residents complained about the property values placed on their properties. Speaking before the appraisal district meeting in July, Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight told district members there needed to be an audit to see whether the prices were where they should be. This was after the city already passed a recommendation to use an independent auditor.

"I continue to believe that steps should be taken to build trust in our appraisal district," Zeller said.

During the July 15 meeting, Victoria's chief appraiser and appraisal district operations manager John Haliburton told the public he did not have the time or people to allocate to the project, as a certified public accountant does a financial audit of the city each year. The state comptroller appraises each district every two years.

“This is a situation that requires a lot of work to have this ready to go,” Haliburton said to district members. “This unprecedented increase in values is not just in Victoria. It’s all across Texas.”

The commissioners court is expected to consider approving a resolution in support of an audit after hearing from residents who were concerned about the consistency in appraisals. The IAAO, as an independent third party, would provide a broad review of processes and valuations, according to commission documents, and increase clarity regarding district procedures and property valuations. This is expected to also build community trust and enhance confidence in the appraisal process, according to the documents.

In the county documentation, the commissioners' court encouraged each taxing entity within Victoria County to join in support of this effort as a means to provide a clear voice from county taxpayers and impart consistent direction to the appraisal district. The commissioners court will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at 115 N. Bridge St.