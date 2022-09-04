During Tuesday morning's Victoria County Commissioners Court meeting, the county is expected to partner with American Pets Alive to help reduce the cost of animal adoptions at the Victoria County Animal Control shelter.
"We're entering the agreement, so we can vaccinate every animal that comes in," said County Commissioner Gary Burns, who serves as the liaison to animal control for the county. "We might start worming animals, as well."
American Pets Alive is the national program of Austin Pets Alive, a nonprofit animal shelter in Austin. The mission of the organization is to save the lives of animals from unnecessary deaths in shelters through education and outreach activities based on the Austin No Kill model's lifesaving methods.
American Pets Alive's funding comes from individual donations, corporate giving and grants. Donations are tax exempt.
According to the organization, an estimated 2 million animals are killed in shelters across the United States each year. According to American Pets Alive, an estimated 6.3 million animals enter animal shelters across this country each year. The organization states that approximately 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted each year, with 2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats.
Victoria County's animal control still needs a director and Burns said Friday that the selection committee for the animal control officer had received 27 applications for the position and have tentatively narrowed it down to two candidates. The selection committee is made up of of Burns, County Commissioner Danny Garcia, Animal Control Advisory Board Chair Mike Atkinson, and Human Resources Director Gina Howard.
The director would take leadership of the animal control office and adoption facility at 122 Perimeter Road in Victoria. They would be expected to foster a compassionate environment for shelter animals to promote successful outcomes with adoption. The supervisor is required to have a bachelor’s degree in animal science, public health administration, public administration or a related field. Five years of paid experience in animal control or animal welfare organizations also is a requirement, as is three years of supervisory experience in animal control or animal welfare. They would also act as the local rabies control authority and evaluate operations assigned to other staff.
Burns said the partnership with American Pets Alive might reduce the cost of adoption of pets by $13 or $14.
In other action Tuesday, the commissioners court is expected to formally lift the burn ban which had been lifted in July by County Judge Ben Zeller and County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo. The ban was lifted after Victoria received heavy rains. Castillo said at the meeting Tuesday, the commissioners court would just ratify that decision.
Victoria County has suffered through its driest year of the past 128 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Integrated Drought Information System.
"We're sitting really well now," Castillo said. "Again it all depends on the weather."
"The storms that have come through left us sitting pretty good," Castillo said.
