The Victoria County Commissioners Court contracted with ProPhoenix Corporation for a new records and jail management system for the sheriff’s office during their meeting Monday morning.
“This will be a lot better system than what we have had in place,” Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr said. “This system allows the courts to talk with the sheriff’s office. It will bring the system together.”
The prior system used by Victoria County did not like to take upgrades, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said. With about 200 county employees needing a better computer system, Zeller said ProPhoenix should solve the problem. Victoria County would pay $693,000 in initial costs and $122,000 annually to operate the system.
Zeller said previously that by updating the software for the sheriff’s office, it will allow the office to function more seamlessly. This process would occur over a period of several months, Zeller said. ProPhoenix is a public safety software that is an on-premise and cloud-based fully integrated system including CAD, mobile, law RMS, fire RMS, corrections management, EMS, professional standards tracking, and citizen services.
“This is the best software to go with the office and the jail,” Zeller said. “It’s a critical piece of the overall operation.”
In Texas counties, a county commissioner is responsible for roads and bridges within their precinct and makes policy-making budget decisions. Four commissioners, elected from a quarter of the county’s population, serve along with the county judge on the commissioners court.
ProPhoenix is located in Moorestown, New Jersey. They offer entirely integrated software packages, meaning that entries don’t have to be duplicated. The browser-based, mobile and cloud ready technology eliminates the risk of local hardware failure, and features new interfaces such as ESRI, RapidSOS and Text2Dispatch. The intuitive software provides the information that is needed when needed, from quickly entering information to mobile to analysis.
Chief Deputy Will Franklin said he expected the system to be up and operating within 90 days, though training of staff may take longer.
“We’ve had the current system since 2012, and it’s just become antiquated,” Franklin said. “We’re going forward in the sheriff’s office, and this is the strategic plan for that future.”
The difference between the new system and the old is that everything will be under one umbrella, Franklin said. With the old system, different parts of the system had difficulty passing information along. That should not be the case going into the future.
“We should have no information lost,” Franklin said.
