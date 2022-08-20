Victoria County commissioners are expected to approve an agreement on Monday between the Texas A&M Forest Service and Victoria Regional Airport that would set the airport up as a hub to stage aircraft needed to fight wildfires.

The airport would be used by the forest service to stage both airplanes and helicopters needed for fire surveillance and firefighting activities. This would involve the runways, tarmac, parking and hangars if available, among other facilities.

Victoria County Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer said there are plans to develop the airport into the central hub of Victoria's future disaster preparation. Part of that would involve the forest service.

The Victoria Office of Emergency Management has prepared a response to natural and man-made disasters as well as path to recover from such crises. The airport will have a major role in these plans, as it is where county officials hope to locate a regional emergency operations center. County leaders have applied for a federal grant to create the operations center there. The Hazard Mitigation Grant would pay for about 90% of the cost, and the county would pick up the remaining 10%.

McBrayer said he hopes to hear back from the federal government "by the middle of fall."

The total project cost of the Victoria Regional Emergency Operations Safe Room Project would be about $7.6 million, with a federal grant covering $6.9 million. The application went to the Texas Division of Emergency Management for a 650-person safe room to provide 15,000 square-feet for local, state and federal first responders during hurricanes and other disasters.

Part of the desire to locate a larger, envisioned Victoria County Regional Emergency Operations Complex at the airport is because the airport's 9,100-foot former military runway would allow a heavy volume of flights to arrive and depart. County Judge Ben Zeller previously said both the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Emergency Management had expressed interest in a large facility in this part of the state.

The commissioners court will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at the Victoria County Courthouse, 115 N. Bridge St., Room 241.