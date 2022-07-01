Now that Victoria County's Animal Control Services has separated from the Victoria County Public Health Department, the county is seeking someone to run the organization. The salary ranges from $70,000 to $80,000, but much is required.
"I think once we get Animal Control in its own orbit and under its own director, it will help it out a lot," said Michael Atkinson, who chairs the Victoria County Animal Control Advisory Committee.
"The job posting is already out there, and we've already had some applicants," Zeller said. "This won't be a hurried process. We want a good pool of candidates, so we can pick the person who is good for this job."
Zeller said he would like to have at least three candidates who could be interviewed by the Commissioners Court. He said he wants to have the right director, so that person would guide the way animal control is operated. He said he hoped they would have candidates to interview within 90 days, but if it takes longer to get competent candidates, it would take longer.
"We will allow them to set the direction that animal control needs to go," Zeller said.
Due to the large number of stray dogs and cats found in the county, the Victoria County Commissioners Court decided it would be better if animal control was a standalone agency. Animal control had been linked with the public health department for decades. With the demands from COVID-19 and other health issues, the health department needed to be separated.
Burns said that once a director is found, the county needs to increase adoptions of animals, so the focus is not on putting animals down. Burns said a number of other animal organizations currently help take the excess animals from the county facility.
"The first step is to get a competent manager with experience," Burns said. "The key is getting the right person in there."
Burns said the problem he saw was that people either can't or don't want to take care of their animals. He said he wanted to hear from the public about what problems there were with animals in Victoria County, so the commission would have a better idea of how animal control should be structured.
Victoria County Animal Control responds to animal complaints both in Victoria and the unincorporated county. These complaints include loose dogs, loose livestock, barking dogs, animals trapped in live traps, aggressive dogs, animal bites and dead animals. And in accordance with state law, all animal bites must be reported to animal control. The Animal Control Services department would be under the direction of the Commissioners Court.
Hours at Victoria County Animal Control will be extended to 7 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month to allow families more time to see the animals ready for adoption. Additionally, a new vaccination program has been initiated solely for "intake" dogs and cats at animal control. This program is based on a six month study associated with Austin Pets Alive. The privately funded program is designed to verify the efficacy of specific vaccinations given upon arrival at animal control to prevent and reduce illnesses at the facility.
The person hired would act as supervisor over all Animal Control Services activities and serve as chief enforcement officer for all local orders and state statutes related to the control and welfare of animals residing within Victoria County. They would also act as the local rabies control authority. They would promote animal control's mission through community engagement and evaluate operations assigned to other staff.
This manager would supervise animal control staff in the practice of euthanasia to ensure safe and humane treatment of animals. They would assist other law enforcement groups and animal-related organizations. They would supervise the care and maintenance of the animal shelter at the animal control office and adoption facility at 122 Perimeter Road in Victoria.
They would be expected to foster a compassionate environment for shelter animals to promote successful outcomes with adoption. They would also provide education about animal care, safety and protection. They would be expected to attend and participate in community events and presentations. They would be expected to work the allocated hours of this position including weekends and be willing to report for duty on short notice at any hour of the day or night.
"It's a wake up call for what a tough job it is," said Victoria County Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Burns, who serves as a liaison to animal control.
The supervisor would have to have a bachelor's degree in animal science, public health administration, public administration or a related field. They would also need to have five years of paid experience in animal control or animal welfare organizations as well as three years supervisory experience in animal control or animal welfare. They would have to have a valid Texas driver license and have maintained their animal control certifications.
Animal control will reciprocate with monthly reports to Pets Alive. Parvo, distemper and Bordetella vaccinations are provided for dogs. Feline viral rhinotracheitis, feline calicivirus and feline panleukopenia vaccinations are provided for cats. Hours may be extended on Saturdays as well, Atkinson said. Any animals brought to the facility will now be microchipped so the owner, if there is one, can be identified.
The cost to keep each animal in the animal control facility is $52 per day. Atkinson said that boosted efforts to get more animals adopted and bring fewer animals to lessen the costs.
Atkinson said a presentation Tuesday night by Mark Sloat, Austin's animal office field services program manager, indicated the direction Victoria County should attempt to go. Sloat allows his employees to solve and prevent problems, reducing the number of animals brought to the shelter. In addition, Sloat has his employees focus on certain areas or ZIP codes, thus reducing the number of complaints from those areas.
"I feel that with the appointment of a director, it will give us a greater degree of independence," Atkinson said. "It would make animal control much more consistent with people's expectations are. We might even exceed those."
