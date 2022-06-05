Victoria County commissioners could decide on Monday which of three firms should provide marketing and advertising for Victoria Regional Airport. It also will appoint an airport engineer, as required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Based on recommendations from staff to Victoria County Commissioners Court, the county would enter into an agreement with the firm recommended.

The three companies placing bids for the marketing position are Building Brands Marketing, ArkStar and BQR Advertising. Based on evaluations from five staff evaluators, ArkStar scored the highest, 96. Building Brands scored 87.8 and BQR 79.

County Judge Ben Zeller said many people in the community are unaware there are daily flights to and from Victoria. Commissioners determined they need to let the public know about the flights to Houston and the carrier making those flihgts, SkyWest Air Service.

“It’s also an effort to establish SkyWest Air Service and let folks know what a great service they are,” Zeller said.

“People are unaware that flights are available daily,” he said. “If you’re not using it, it’s not on your radar.”

SkyWest began air service to Victoria in November 2020, with its contract set to end Oct. 31, 2023. It originally offered 12 round-trip flights a week to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. On Feb. 1, the early morning flight was discontinued in a cost-cutting move, leaving two flights daily from Victoria to Houston and two flights returning to Victoria.

In March, SkyWest gave the U.S. Department of Transportation a 90-day notice of intent to discontinue service to Victoria. SkyWest, which operates a codeshare agreement with United Airlines as United Express to Victoria, had to submit the notice of intent because it is required of airlines serving Essential Air Service communities.

The DOT, which has the power to approve or reject the notice, rejected it and is searching for a new service to replace SkyWest.