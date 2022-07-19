Years after her body was discovered in Victoria County, the tragic story of a Honduran woman's suffering at the hands of her smugglers is finally coming to light.
Court documents from that case have shed light on what happened to 20-year-old Heidy Yoselin Brizuela-Contreras in the days leading up to her demise. They tell a grim story about desperation, fear, suffering and death.
Nelson "Pinchon" Bahena-Garcia has admitted he smuggled Brizuela-Contreras into the United States.
Brizuela-Contreras' body was found nude, with apparent physical trauma, in the brush near a Farm-to-Market Road 446 bridge over Coleto Creek, outside of Victoria, on the morning of May 28, 2018.
Bahena-Garcia, 43, pleaded guilty Nov. 21, 2021, to human smuggling in federal district court and now may face state charges in Victoria County, according to District Attorney Constance Filly Johnson.
He was sentenced to 252 months in federal prison on July 5 as a result of the federal case.
How it unfolded
It began when Brizuela-Contreras' fiancée, Daniel Rios-Perez, was smuggled into the United States himself by Bahena-Garcia in 2016, according to court documents. Two years after he was smuggled, Rios-Perez employed Bahena-Garcia to smuggle his fiancé. Rios-Perez was a sworn witness in the case against Bahena-Garcia.
According to a court document filed in January 2019, Brizuela-Contreras was kept in a stash house used by Bahena-Garcia in Mission, a small community just west of McAllen and north of the Mexican border, for approximately five days. During that time, she called Rios-Perez from her cellphone.
Rios-Perez was living in Colorado, but planned to meet the group in Houston to make final payment upon receipt of his fiancée, reports said.
"She told her fiancé how Pinchon had threatened her in the stash house, getting within inches of her face and stating, 'I can beat you, I can hurt you, I can have sex with you and nobody can stop me,'" one report said.
Brizuela-Contreras' last text to her fiancé was on May 25, 2018, when she informed him they were leaving the stash house. She told her fiancé she was so afraid of her smugglers she could not sleep or eat.
The document said a witness claimed the group wandered through brush for 15 hours after they left the stash house until they reached a vehicle which would carry them to the outskirts of Houston.
According to a witness, by the time the group reached the vehicle, Brizuela-Contreras was faint and had to be carried by others in the group. The man guiding the group through the brush was identified as Bahena-Garcia's brother.
The vehicle they walked to, called a load vehicle, waited for the group at an undisclosed ranch house in Falfurrias, about an hour southwest of Corpus Christi.
The witness said the drivers stopped at a store while driving toward Houston and purchased pickle juice and mineral water for Brizuela-Contreras. Nothing seemed to help her, according to the witness.
Once the group reached the outskirts of Houston, they were met by family members who paid for the release of their loved ones.
Rios-Perez did not make it to the drop point in time, so Brizuela-Contreras was put back in the load vehicle and taken back the way she came, even though one woman, who came to get her son from the smugglers, offered to take Brizuela-Contreras to a hospital, documents said.
A witness said that Brizuela-Contreras was still alive, but delirious and barely responsive. The driver said he was taking Brizuela-Contreras back to Falfurrias, the witness reported. Brizuela-Contreras was found dead less than 48 hours later, documents said.
Dropped off near Victoria
According to another court document, Bahena-Garcia at one point said that Brizuela-Contreras was suffering from a severe menstrual bleed and had to be left behind; however, the witness did not say that Brizuela-Contreras was bleeding.
One court document said "Garcia later sent a text message to Rios that Brizuela-Contreras had been dropped off on the side of U.S. 59 at the southern edge of Victoria city limits."
To authorities, Bahena-Garcia has admitted to smuggling Brizuela-Contreras and to instructing his brother to leave her behind in the brush to die. He admitted using threats and intimidation to control the people he was smuggling as well as making threats to compel payments. He also admitted denying Brizuela-Contreras any health care until she was paid for by her fiancé.
Bahena-Garcia was later identified as the head of a human-smuggling organization in McAllen. Most of the people involved were charged and deported or jailed, according to court documents.
Brizuela-Contreras left behind a young son, who appeared in an evidential photograph with her.
Rios-Perez could not be reached for comment.
"The case is being reviewed for sufficiency of evidence and will ultimately be reviewed by a grand jury," Filly Johnson said.
Chief Deputy Will Franklin said that authorities are considering a murder charge and the case remains open.
A global issue in the Crossroads
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reported, "Smuggled migrants are vulnerable to abuse and exploitation. Their safety and even their lives are often put at risk."
Additionally, the organization estimated 3 million people enter the United States illegally each year, fueling big business for human smugglers, who rake in $6.75 billion annually.
"Profit-seeking criminals exploit the lack of legal opportunities available to migrants and take advantage of their situation by offering services at great cost," the UNODC reported. "Because these services are illegal, the criminals have tremendous power, while the migrants are left vulnerable."
Victoria sits along a main artery of human smuggling, from the border with Mexico to Houston. Brizuela-Contreras is one of a number of deaths of smuggled people reported in the Crossroads in past years. The worst incident on record was the deaths of 19 immigrants in the back of a tractor-trailer at a Victoria County gas station in 2003.
"The vast majority of human smuggling cases in this area are base-level transportation cases in which no one was harmed," Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid public defender David Silberthau said.
