One man has died and one is still missing after a Saturday morning boat crash on the Colorado River, authorities said.
Jacob Langley, 24, city of residence not available, has been missing since the incident was first reported to the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office at about 2 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.
Sheriff's deputies first responded to a report that a boat carrying five people had crashed into a piling in the Colorado River near Bragg's Cut, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Three of the crewmen were found alive with minor injuries, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.
One of the crewmen who fell off the boat, Keith Smith, age and city of residence not available, was later found dead, Megan Radke, spokesperson for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said in an email. It's unclear exactly when or where investigators found Smith.
Officials and the search and rescue nonprofit Texas EquuSearch are still searching for Langley.
The U.S. Coast Guard responded to assist with the search early Saturday morning and searched about three square miles for more than 13 hours before suspending its search Saturday evening.
Langley is described as weighing between 160 and 180 pounds, according to Texas EquuSearch. He has Psalms 23:4 tattooed on his chest, short blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what type of clothing he was wearing when he disappeared. Anyone with information is asked to call the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office at 979-245-5526 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.
