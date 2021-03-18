One person died in a crash on SH 111 in eastern Jackson County Wednesday evening.
The driver of a small Toyota passenger car failed to yield to a semi-trailer while turning from Farm-to-Market Road 1157 onto the highway, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The front left of the Toyota struck the rear right axles of the semi-trailer, which was traveling westbound, and became wedged underneath the semi-trailer's tires, San Miguel said. The semi-trailer dragged the car "a few hundred yards," causing the Toyota to catch on fire.
The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. The highway was closed down for almost eight hours afterwards, San Miguel said.
As of Thursday morning, officials had not released the name of the person who died.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
