One man was injured in a shooting in Vanderbilt Wednesday morning, Jackson County Sheriff A.J. Louderback said.
Law enforcement currently believes the shooting happened as a result of a narcotics dispute, Louderback said.
The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were considered not life-threatening, and three people were arrested after the shooting. Louderback said he would release additional details Thursday.
This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.
