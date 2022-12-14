Police said one person was shot in the leg near Navidad Street in Victoria Wednesday afternoon.
The location of the shooting contains numerous apartment buildings, one of which was cordoned with yellow police tape.
As of 5:30 p.m., many details were yet to be determined, including the identity of the injured person.
Police and at least one SWAT team member were dispatched to the location. Police were working to determine whether the gunshot was accidental.
This is a developing story, and additional details will be added as they become available.