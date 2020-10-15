One man was killed and a second man was charged with intoxication manslaughter after a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 59 overpass near U.S. Business 59 early Tuesday morning, law enforcement officers said.
Dominique Rochon Joiner, 36, of Houston, died from injuries in the crash, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Joiner was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 2:32 a.m. by John Miller, the justice of the peace for Precinct 4.
Joiner was driving a cargo van early Tuesday morning, traveling north on the U.S. 59 overpass, San Miguel said.
The second car, a Nissan Altima was driven by Bryan Davide Tamayo, 28, who was traveling in the wrong direction on the overpass. The Nissan was traveling south in the inside lane of the northbound road when it collided with Joiner’s van, San Miguel said.
The force of the crash sent the van through the air to land on the shoulder of U.S. 59 Business below the overpass, San Miguel said.
In addition to Tamayo, 28, the Nissan had one passenger, Jose Luis Garza, 22, of Edna. Neither Tamayo nor Garza were injured.
Tamayo, of Corpus Christi, was arrested at the scene and charged with intoxication manslaughter, San Miguel said. He was transported to the Victoria County jail Tuesday morning.
